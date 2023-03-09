Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, March 9, 2023 – Roots Party 2022 Presidential candidate George Wajackoyah’s running mate, Justina Wamae, has revealed her fallback hustle after President William Ruto failed to appoint her to the government twice.

Speaking during an interview, Wamae revealed that she runs a business in the construction industry and that she owned several heavy-duty machines.

According to her, she was concentrating on her business, having missed out on Ruto’s appointments.

She noted that she had applied for the position of Principal Secretary (PS) and Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) and missed them all.

“When I did not get the CAS position and the PS position, Kenyans laughed at me. It is good that they will understand that I went to politics to serve the country.”

“I have a daily bread from excavation and supply building material. If you see those heavy machines – a crater, an excavator – we own them,’ Wamae stated.

Regarding her clients, she detailed that she mostly worked with private citizens but the machines were occasionally hired by the government for various projects.

Wamae noted that she worked hard to maintain her clientele, adding that her pride was seeing projects once they were complete.

“When the economy was doing well, we would easily take a loan from the bank and buy machinery. When I do go on the ground, people ask me whether the equipment is for the county government.”

“I usually explain to them that it is privately owned. When the government is also doing well, they are also hired,” she stated.

However, she noted that the business had been affected given the state of the economy.

She called on Ruto’s government to create a conducive environment for local investors, given the competition that they were facing from foreign investors.

“Right now, things are hard because they wonder whether they should buy food or build homes,” she expressed.

