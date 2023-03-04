Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, March 4, 2023 – The daughter of late former Cabinet Minister John Njoroge Michuki has resigned from a lucrative job in the President William Ruto-led government.

Yvonne Wanja Michuki resigned as a board member of the Agricultural Finance Corporation (AFC).

Yvonne cited personal reasons necessitating her resignation, in the letter addressed to Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi on March 2, 2023.

“I write to inform you that I have chosen to resign from the board of directors of AFC for personal reasons, effective immediately.

“It was an honour to serve on the Board of directors of the corporation. Thank you for the opportunity and I wish the ministry and the corporation all the best,” she explained.

The Agricultural Finance Corporation is institutionalized under the AFC Act (Cap 323). It is mandated with assisting in the development of agricultural industries by making loans and providing managerial and technical assistance to the loan beneficiaries.

Her exit came amid the purge of President (Rtd) Uhuru Kenyatta’s allies. President William Ruto and his Cabinet, since assuming power, went on a firing spree of the retired head of state’s appointees.

