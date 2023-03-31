Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday, March 31, 2023 – The United States government is “deeply concerned” by reports of attacks against journalists during anti-government protests organized by the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition and its leader Raila Odinga on Thursday.

In a tweet on Friday morning, US ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman noted that “protecting press freedom and safety is a cornerstone of democracy,”

“The United States is deeply concerned by recent reports of attacks against journalists. Protecting press freedom and safety is a cornerstone of democracy,” she said.

Several journalists have been injured during the protests that officially began on March 20, as the opposition pushes for, among other things, a lower cost of living and an overhaul of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

The Kenyan DAILY POST.