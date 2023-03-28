Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, March 28, 2023 – United States of America has condemned a move by President William Ruto’s government to ban Raila Odinga’s Azimio protests countrywide.

In a statement, the US State Department said rights to freedom of expression and association are core tenets of democracy that every country must promote.

At the same time, the Joe Biden-led government, through Principal Deputy Spokesperson for the U.S. Department of State Vedant Patel, regretted the loss of life in the recent protests in Kenya.

“The rights to freedom of expression and association, and the right of peaceful assembly, are core tenets of democracy,” he said.

“Countries that protect these fundamental freedoms and support an open, inclusive and empowered civil society are more stable and prosperous. Kenya benefits from having an active and vibrant civil society.”

Patel was responding to queries by a reporter who sought to know the position of the US government on the move by police to ban protests in Kenya.

During the Azimio protests, one person was shot dead in Kisumu, and two were injured in Migori.

Property of an unknown value was destroyed in the chaos that erupted as police tried to stop a march by the opposition in parts of the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST