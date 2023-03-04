Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 04 March 2023 – Popular media personality Kamene Goro seems to be struggling financially after leaving her well-paying job at Kiss FM.

She has now resorted to advertising small businesses cheaply on her Instagram account.

Kamene, through her latest Instagram post, begged small businesses interested in her services to reach out to her.

She is charging Ksh 1,000 only.

Kamene left Kiss FM in January this year.

Although she claimed that she resigned from the well-paying job, there are reports that she was fired for gross misconduct .

Kamene used to earn Ksh 500,000 per month at Kiss FM.

Check out her latest Instagram post that has left Netizens wondering whether she is struggling financially.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.