Thursday, March 2, 2023 – Zakayo Limiri Thaimuta, a human pathology expert, has now revealed that after careful examination, Jacob Ocholla, the 62-year-old man, who claims to be the son of late President Mwai Kibaki, is indeed his biological son.

Ocholla moved to court in April 2022, claiming to be the late Kibaki’s firstborn son.

In the case that was filed before Justice Florence Muchemi in Nyeri, Ocholla wanted the court to grant him part of Kibaki’s vast wealth.

He expressed fear that he might be left out during the late Kibaki’s succession process and called for a DNA test to ascertain whether he was sired by the former Head of State.

However, Kibaki’s children, led by Judith Wanjiku and Jimmy Kibaki, declined a DNA test which Ocholla’s Lawyer Morara Omoke was pushing for in an attempt to confirm the identity of his client.

Thaimuta, in his forensic report filed at the High Court in Nairobi on January 19, 2023, the expert found that the nose, forehead, eyelids, and lips perfectly resemble those of Kenya’s third President Mwai Kibaki.

“I proceeded and examined the evidence availed before me and made the logical conclusions about the case.”

“Upon analysis of photos, I form an opinion that there is a significant similarity between the two individuals: Jacob Ocholla Mwai and Mwai Kibaki,” Thaimuta wrote in his medical report.

The study of the anatomical features further revealed that Ocholla’s body frame, facial expression, and sitting postures showed a resemblance with the late President Mwai Kibaki.

“The following items are distinctly identifiable: The craniofacial features and morphology of nose, forehead, eyelids, and lips resemble.

“The cheeks and cheekbone are similar. Sustained eye contact and eye blinking are similar. The baldness between the compared photos is similar. Speech and lips movement (also show) similarity,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.