Tuesday March 28, 2023 – Jewish organizations, StopAntisemitism and the American Jewish Organization say that rapper and Fashion entrepreneur Kanye West will have to do more if he wants to apologize for his anti-Semitic attacks.

Ye embarked on a range of anti-semitic rants to cap off a tumultuous 2022 which resulted in him being canceled by the Jewish community and so many companies including Adidas dropping him off multi-million dollar deals.

However, he recently issued an apology to the Jewish community in the form of a tribute post to Jonah Hill.

Following a lengthy break from Instagram, Kanye returned to disavow the anti-semitic tropes he spewed on platforms like Drink Champs and Fox News in 2022.

“Watching Jonah Hill in 21 Jump street made me like Jewish people again,” Ye wrote on Instagram. “No one should take anger against one or two individuals and transform that into hatred towards millions of innocent people.”

The rapper went on to add; “No Christian can be labeled antisemite knowing Jesus is Jew… Thank you Jonah Hill I love you.”

Following his apology, a few Jewish organizations say it’s inadequate, especially after the harm he caused.

Between praising Hitler, denying the number of deaths during the Holocaust, and claiming he’d go “death con 3” on the Jewish people, StopAntisemitic and the American Jewish Committee believe he needs to do a bit more than watch 21 Jump Street.

“It is a little odd that all it might take for Kanye to renounce his vile antisemitism is to watch an 11-year-old Jonah Hill movie. Whether Kanye is sincere, only he knows,” AJC rep Richard Hirschhaut said.

“Joking about a movie with Jonah Hill is not the apology that the Jewish people deserve from Kanye, particularly when his antisemitic tirades continue to have a dangerous trickle-down effect of hatred against Jews,” said Liora Rez, executive director of StopAntisemitism.

Stop Antisemitism previously labeled Ye the “Antisemite Of The Year.” Shortly after, the ADL said his remarks were linked to 30 antisemitic incidents in the U.S.