Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Friday March 24, 2023 – Jay-Z has extended his lead as the richest rapper alive, with his net worth now reportedly standing at a staggering $2.5 billion.
The real time update provided by Forbes on Friday, March 24, means Jay-Z is the 1,203rd wealthiest person in the world.
French business magnate Bernard Arnault, CEO of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, currently sits at No. 1 on that list with a reported valuation of $216.1 billion.
If Forbes’ $2.5 billion estimation is accurate, JAY-Z’s net worth would have almost doubled since last year when it was reported he was worth $1.4 billion.
Jay-Z became Hip Hop’s first billionaire in 2019, thanks to his “expansive, encompassing liquor, art, real estate (homes in Los Angeles, the Hamptons, Tribeca) and stakes in companies like Uber.
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>