Friday March 24, 2023 – Jay-Z has extended his lead as the richest rapper alive, with his net worth now reportedly standing at a staggering $2.5 billion.

The real time update provided by Forbes on Friday, March 24, means Jay-Z is the 1,203rd wealthiest person in the world.

French business magnate Bernard Arnault, CEO of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, currently sits at No. 1 on that list with a reported valuation of $216.1 billion.

If Forbes’ $2.5 billion estimation is accurate, JAY-Z’s net worth would have almost doubled since last year when it was reported he was worth $1.4 billion.

Jay-Z became Hip Hop’s first billionaire in 2019, thanks to his “expansive, encompassing liquor, art, real estate (homes in Los Angeles, the Hamptons, Tribeca) and stakes in companies like Uber.