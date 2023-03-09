Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 09 March 2023 – The drama between city businessman Jamal Roho Safi and his ex-wife Amira seems to have escalated after he was hosted for an interview by Youtuber Eve Mungai, where he made damning allegations against her.

Amira has now responded to the explosive interview and accused her ex-husband of spreading falsehoods to taint her image.

Amira said she has been trying to avoid washing her ex-husband’s dirty linen in public after they separated but she is now tired.

The disgruntled mother of two says when their kids grow up, they will know what kind of a father he was.

She further claimed that she is fearing for her life since Jamal is a gun holder and hires goons to attack whoever crosses his path.

She said if anything bad happens to her, Jamal should be the first suspect.

Check out her post.

