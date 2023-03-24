Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday, March 24, 2023 – Lang’ata Member of Parliament Phelix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o has said that it will not be easy for Azimio leader Raila Odinga to unseat President William Ruto in the 2027 general elections.

In an interview with TV 47 on Thursday, Jalang’o said that Raila Odinga should start taking lessons from Ruto as early as now.

Jalang’o said that the reason behind his working with Ruto is to prepare for the next election.

“For five years continuously, Raila has tried to clinch the presidency but lost, maybe it was stolen or just lost fairly and it pains me. I asked myself why our party is the only one that has to cry over elections, I decided to work with the President so that we can prepare early because unseating Ruto in 2027 will not be easy,” Jalang’o said.

“I want to ask Raila if he plans to vie or front someone else in the 2027 race, he should start taking lessons from Ruto.”

Jalang’o said he had been friends with Ruto before he joined politics and the friendship gave him a hand in working with him.

The Kenyan DAILY POST