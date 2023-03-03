Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, March 3, 2023 – Langa’ta Member of Parliament Phelix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o has been blacklisted by Kisumu’s popular Club Da Place over his political stand against ODM leader and Luo kingpin Raila Odinga.

An insider at Club da Place revealed that Jalang’o is temporarily not needed at the premises since he led a team of Luo politicians to renegade against Raila.

The proprietor of Club da place, Kennedy Angwen, is said to be stuck between a rock and a hard place considering that Jalang’o is his personal friend while at the same time, he cannot afford to betray Raila and the ODM fraternity.

Kennedy is also fearing that he might lose customers if continues associating his business with Jalang’o since the trendy club is frequented by well-to-do Luos in Kisumu, most of whom nearly worship Raila Odinga.

Word has it that the soft-spoken businessman heavily supported Jalang’o financially during his campaigns.

Jalang’o has been a frequent reveler at the popular Kisumu club and before he was elected MP, he used to host a weekly event dubbed at the club ‘Kikao Sunday’, where he would invite top local artists.

Even after he became MP, he used to go hang out with friends at the lavish entertainment joint whenever he travelled upcountry.

However, he is no longer needed after betraying Raila Odinga.

Sources within Orange house revealed that Raila was repeatedly warned that Jalang’o was Ruto’s mole and many wanted him to be blocked during the nominations.

