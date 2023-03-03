Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday, March 3, 2023 – Lang’ata Member of Parliament Phelix Odiwuor (Jalang’o) is back in ODM after he was ejected from the party during the Azimio PG on February 9 for meeting President William Ruto at State House without seeking permission from Raila Odinga.

Speaking during an interview, Jalang’o revealed that he met with Raila Odinga and held a lengthy discussion where he explained to him everything about his meeting with Ruto.

According to Jalang’o, Raila was content with his explanation and has completely forgiven him.

He noted that he was on good terms with his party leader whom he described as welcoming.

The MP maintained that he was still in ODM amid calls to kick them out for betraying the ODM party that sponsored them to parliament.

“Yes, we have had a conversation and Raila is welcoming. He said there is no problem with going to State House to talk about development issues.

“People misunderstood what we went to do,” Jalang’o stated.

Regarding their continued visits to government officials, Jalang’o detailed that they were making a follow-up on various projects that had been promised.

“People are saying that there is a rebel group out there and I am the secretary general. There is nothing like that.”

“We are eight of us, and we have always asked questions about things Ruto promised,” he added.

Jalang’o was among a team of eight ODM MPs who visited State House on February 7 and pledged support for President William Ruto’s development agenda.

The group faced sharp criticism from their colleagues given that Raila had stated that Azimio did not recognise the government.

The Kenyan DAILY POST