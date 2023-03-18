Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, March 18, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s long-serving aide Silas Jakakimba has resigned from Raila Odinga‘s secretariat.

This comes days after Jakakimba claimed that Raila’s daughter, Winnie Odinga, insulted him over his social media profile picture of President William Ruto.

At the same time, the lawyer resigned as a life member of Raila’s ODM party in a letter addressed to the Registrar of Political Parties.

In a statement on Friday, Jakakimba did not disclose reasons for his decision to quit as Raila’s advisor at the Raila Odinga secretariat.

Jakakimba thanked Raila for what he termed as the hands-on grounding he had acquired in the provinces of democracy, international relations, conflict resolution, peace, good governance and leadership.

“Even so, it remains clear in my mind that I could possibly hold the candle to a natural ally, son and mentee, I take this opportunity to inform you that I have taken the liberty to take time off the advisory role at the Raila Odinga secretariat effective immediately,” said Jakakimba in the statement.

“With so gratitude and honour, Jakom, receive the assurances of my highest respect and consideration and, prayers for your continued good health and a long happy life.”

Jakakimba said he knows no other human being on the African continent that comes close to Raila as the first among equals on the quest for a freer and prosperous continent outside Nelson Mandela.

