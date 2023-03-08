Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, March 8, 2023 – Jada Pinkett Smith’s ex-fling August Alsina thought Chris Rock’s jokes about several issues including their flings on his explosive Netflix special were ‘funny and truthful,’ a source told New York Post.

In July 2020, Pinkett Smith, 51, admitted she did have an affair with singer Alsina, 30, while married to Smith during a bombshell tell-all confessional.

During Rock’s new show, Selective Outrage, he took several shots at Will and Jada’s relationship in the wake of the infamous Oscars slap.

A source told the publication: ‘August watched the Netflix special and he laughed. He thought it was not only funny but truthful. That was the best part for him.

‘A lot of people spoke out against [Alsina]. So he was happy to see that Chris Rock seemed to be advocating for the truth and not just making a joke.’

Bringing Jada up in the show, Chris addressed her affair and his frustration that he was the one who ‘bore the brunt’ of the couple’s marital troubles.

‘Will Smith practices selective outrage,’ Rock said, giving a nod to the special’s title.

‘Everybody that really knows I had nothing to do with that. I didn’t have any entanglements…She hurt him way more than he hurt me.’

He even brought up the fact that Pinkett Smith only confessed to having an affair while interviewing her husband and noted: ‘His wife was f****** her son’s friend.’

Bill Bellamy and Jeff Dye defended Rock’s right to make jokes about Smith, with the former saying on TMZ Live: ‘It was a personal thing that happened to him. I don’t think he was being malicious, he was just pushing the envelope.’

Dye added: ‘Anyone who is upset for Chris Rock doing jokes is insane… they should be lucky he didn’t press charges and then drop a special.’