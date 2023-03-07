Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, March 7, 2023 – Sources close to Jada Pinkett Smith are claiming Chris Rock is ‘obsessed’ with her days after the comedian blasted Will Smith and Jada on his live Netflix special Selective Outrage.

This is coming after fans criticized Rock, 58, for choosing Pinkett Smith’s hometown of Baltimore to film his special, where he addressed Smith’s Oscar slap, Jada’s ‘entanglement’ with August Alsina, and many more.

Now a source close to Pinkett Smith, 51, has claimed to People that Rock has been ‘obsessed’ with Jada for decades, adding she has nothing to do with the drama.

Jada has had no part in all of this other than being heckled. Chris is obsessed with her and that’s been going on for almost 30 years,’ the source claims.

‘Look where he chose to film his Netflix special. Her hometown [of Baltimore]. Obsessed,’ the source added.

Part of the special featured Rock making fun of Jada for asking him not to host the Oscars after he was snubbed for his performance in 2015’s Concussion.

‘Years ago, his wife said I should quit the Oscars. I shouldn’t host ’cause her man didn’t get nominated for Concussion. And then he gives me a f***ing concussion,’ Rock said during the special.

The source close to Jada disputes this, claiming, ‘She never asked Chris to not host ever. She publicly said in a Facebook post at the time Chris would be a great Oscars host and is perfect for the job.’

‘Back in 2016 she helped start a movement with the Academy Awards by questioning why there are so few Black members, and Chris took it to this?’ the source added.

Rock also said in the special that, ‘I did some jokes about her. Who gives a f**k? That’s how it is: She starts it, I finish it,” Rock said.

‘That’s what the f**k happened. Nobody’s pickin’ on this b*tch. She started this s**t. Nobody was pickin’ on her,’ Rock said in the 90-minute special.

The source claimed Jada was, ‘shocked at how many times Chris used the word b*tch in referring to Jada.’

Jada is looking to move on from the drama, with the source adding, ‘Right now Jada is focused on her book that will come out this year.’