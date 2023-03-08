Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, March 8, 2023 – American filmmaker and former professional skateboarder, Bam Margera’ has been arrested for ‘kicking his new girlfriend’ just weeks after his estranged wife Nikki Boyd filed for legal separation from the troubled star.

The 43-year-old skateboarder and stunt performer was arrested last Thursday, after San Diego County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home in Escondido, California.

The woman alleged that Margera kicked her, and he was taken under arrest at around 5:30 AM, according to TMZ.

Bam was booked at the Vista Detention Facility on a charge of, ‘corporal injury on a current or former spouse, cohabitant, dating partner or fellow parent.’

Law enforcement sources say the unidentified woman told police that her, ‘husband’ kicked her but sources claim the victim is his current girlfriend and not Boyd.

Margera posted $50,000 bail and was released, with a spokesperson for the District Attorney’s office stating they won’t file charges from their office, though it’s unclear if charges will be filed elsewhere.

The news comes just weeks after Margera’s ex Nikki Boyd filed for a legal separation of marriage on February 14, though she listed the separation date as September 2021, citing irreconcilable differences.

‘Nikki Margera felt compelled to file for legal separation from her husband, Bam Margera, due to his continuing drug and alcohol abuse, erratic behavior and due to his failure to provide support for her and their son,’ Nikki’s lawyer David Glass said in a statement to People.

‘Nikki has put everything she has into trying to get Bam to stay sober, and to trying to preserve her family,’ Glass added.

Boyd has asked for legal and physical custody of their five-year-old son Phoenix, with Margera allowed supervised visits on condition they happen in LA County provided he pays the expenses.

She is also said to be seeking spousal support, and she claimed the reason for the split was she believed he was under the influence while spending time with their son.