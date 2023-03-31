Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday March 30, 2023 – Bam Margera has been arrested for allegedly causing a scene at a restaurant where his estranged wife, Nicole Boyd, and their 5-year-old son, Phoenix, were eating.

The Jackass star was arrested after the police in Burbank got a call around 3:45pm on Wednesday, March 29, about a disturbance at a Thai food restaurant. When the cops arrived, they found the actor arguing with a woman, with the dispute getting louder and louder.

It was gathered that Bam was unable to take care of himself and was arrested and booked for misdemeanor public intoxication.

In an Instagram Live video taken by comedian Evan Breen, who was also at the restaurant, a visibly upset Margera could be seen storming in and out of the restaurant.

Later in the clip, the stunt actor who had been taken out of the restaurant by police was sitting on the curb while seemingly having a very heated conversation with one of the responding officers.

Despite Boyd and Phoenix being present at the restaurant, it’s unclear if Boyd was the woman he was allegedly yelling at.

The arrest comes just one month after Boyd, 39, filed for legal separation. She also asked for both legal and physical custody of Phoenix, as well as spousal support.