Wednesday, March 22, 2023 – Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino has cautioned President William Ruto not to dare arrest Azimio Leader Raila Odinga and former President Uhuru Kenyatta because the outcome would be deadly.

This is after Kenya Kwanza lawmakers called on the Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome to arrest Raila and Former President Uhuru Kenyatta for the chaotic demonstrations on Monday in which UDA offices in Kisumu were vandalized and burnt down by Azimio goons.

Addressing the media at Parliament Buildings yesterday, the MPs said the two should be put behind bars for interfering with the well-being of Kenyans.

“We ask the IG of Police not just to arrest the small boys who are paid to riot. If the buck stops at the door of Odinga, go for Odinga, if the buck stops at his sponsor’s door, go for them,” National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah said.

“The buck stops with Raila and his sponsors, and they must be held to account for the destruction that took place during the protest,” he added.

However, in a rejoinder, Babu Owino claimed that the country could plunge into chaos if the former Prime Minister is arrested.

“We have 4 arms of the government 1. Parliament 2. Executive 3. Judiciary 4. Raila Amollo Odinga. Harboring an intention to arrest Baba will lead to the destruction of this country, and we are ready to start afresh,” he warned.

