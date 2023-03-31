Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday March 30, 2023 – Puerto Rican superstar rapper, Bad Bunny has opened up on his first onscreen kiss.

The rapper who was featured on TIME’s first-ever Spanish-language cover story recounted his experience sharing a kiss with a co-star in the film “Cassandro”.

29-year-old Bad Bunny who played Gael García Bernal’s love interest in the film, said;

“My first kiss for a movie and it was with a man. That’s the penalty I get for being with so many women during my life.”

He also said that he saw it as no more than a job which he takes seriously. The rapper added;

“If you’re acting, you’re being someone you’re not. So when they asked me for that, I said, ‘Yes, I’m here for whatever you want.’ I think it was very cool; I didn’t feel uncomfortable.”

The film premiered at Sundance Film Festival in January, though a release date has not been set. The kiss isn’t a first for the Puerto Rican star, as he is widely known for challenging toxic masculinity. In August, he kissed his male backup dancer during a performance at Yankee Stadium for the MTV Video Music awards.