Tuesday, March 14, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has denied requesting the Treasury CS Ukur Yattani to give him a whopping Sh1.5 billion for himself and his wife immediately after winning the 2022 election.

During an interview, Gachagua blamed former President Uhuru Kenyatta for trying to save face using his name.

According to him, former State House Comptroller Kinuthia Mbugua was the man behind the Ksh1.5 billion request made to the National Treasury days after elections.

The DP held that Mbugua made the request on behalf of the Office of the Deputy President in a bid to save face after President William Ruto won the election.

He claimed that Mbugua acted with former Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani who made public the request.

“Former Cabinet Secretary Yatani and Mbugua had cut off funds to the Office of the Deputy President for four years under the instructions of Uhuru Kenyatta.”

“When Ruto became president, the two were embarrassed and sought to undo the damage of what they had done,” Gachagua remarked.

Gachagua further demanded an apology from one of the local dailies for claiming that it was he who demanded the money and referring to Second Lady Dorcas Rigathi as his ‘wife’ instead of ‘spouse’.

The clarification came after Yatani, in response to claims by the Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang’o, who alleged that Ksh15 billion was approved under the CS’s duress, implicated Gachagua.

