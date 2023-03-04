Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Saturday, March 4, 2023 – Isha Sesay has welcomed her daughter.
This is the first child for the 47-year-old former CNN correspondent.
Recall that last year, Isha told her followers that she decided to become a mother on her own via IVF.
In a new update, she revealed that she welcomed her child on Feb. 17.
The birth of her daughter came with health issues, including pre-eclampsia, bleeding, and more.
However, she said the darkest part is over now and she is back home with her newborn daughter.
