Saturday, March 4, 2023 – Isha Sesay has welcomed her daughter.

This is the first child for the 47-year-old former CNN correspondent.

Recall that last year, Isha told her followers that she decided to become a mother on her own via IVF.

In a new update, she revealed that she welcomed her child on Feb. 17.

The birth of her daughter came with health issues, including pre-eclampsia, bleeding, and more.

However, she said the darkest part is over now and she is back home with her newborn daughter.

See below.