Friday, March 31, 2023 – In what may be interpreted as tell-tale signs of the end of Kenya Kwanza reign, President William Ruto’s presidential portrait just fell off at the Ole Sereni Hotel in Nairobi yesterday shortly after he arrived to preside over the American Chamber of Commerce Summit, in what many believe is a bad omen.

Ruto, who arrived at the facility a few minutes past 2 pm, was yet to enter the summit hall when the weird incident happened.

After the portrait fell off the wall, it wasn’t immediately returned to its position because of a large screen beneath its original location that was preventing a quick fix.

The organizers, however, found a way of fixing it in place using a makeshift ladder, several minutes later.

The incident marked a confusing moment for the organizers as it is usually a respectful tradition to have the president’s portraits hanged whenever he is, especially at official functions.

“The portrait was hanging loosely on the wall. At around 2:52 pm, it fell off. It wasn’t immediately returned until 3:20 pm, when the president was about to make his way into the hall,” Jimmy Mbogoh, a journalist covering the event stated.

This happened amid Raila Odinga’s countrywide protest against Ruto’s government over the high cost of living.

The AmCham Business Summit is a strategic platform for strengthening two-way trade and investment between the US and East Africa.

Ruto’s attendance at the AmCham Summit marked the first official event he was gracing after returning to Kenya from his four-day tour of Germany and Belgium.

The Kenyan DAILY POST