Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Saturday March 18, 2023 – Narok Senator Ledama Olekina has sensationally claimed that President William Ruto is planning to arrest some Azimio-allied Members of Parliament to disrupt the planned anti-Government protests on Monday, March 20, 2023.

Venting on Twitter yesterday, Ledama claimed that the Kenya Kwanza Government intends to create confusion in the Azimio camp by arresting lawmakers allied to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

“So, the plan now HE Babu Owino is to arrest some MPs to bring confusion on Monday… when the lawyers are busy trying to bail the MPs out the struggle gets disrupted… Raila Odinga the struggle continues,” Ledama said.

Ledama’s allegations come days after he stated that there is a plan to arrest him together with Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino.

“Where is my friend HE Babu Owino?”

“I understand they are after you and I, they are busy writing statements searching for a count to arrest you and I!”

“Let me hold your brief and tell them I am ready,” Ledama claimed.

On March 9, Senator Ledama claimed that Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is the one pushing for his arrest.

“Still pushing for my arrest Mr. Rigathi instead of focusing on your work?”

“If you have anything against me, please let’s proceed to court,” he alleged.

The Kenyan DAILY POST