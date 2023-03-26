Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Sunday, March 26, 2023 – President William Ruto seems to be scared by Azimio One Kenya alliance demonstrations, going by where he has planned to go on Monday.

Raila Odinga, who is Azimio’s chief, will lead countrywide demos on Monday to force Ruto’s government to reduce the high cost of living.

On Sunday, State House spokesman, Hussein Mohamed said Ruto will leave the country on Sunday for Germany and Belgium where he will stay for four days.

“Renewable energy, green industrialization and trade will be Ruto’s agenda in his foreign visit,” Hussein announced.

In what will be a fully packed itinerary, the President will meet President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in talks aimed at strengthening bilateral relations between Kenya and Germany in Berlin.

After meeting the two leaders, the President will also deliver a keynote speech in the German capital.

“Ruto will deliver a keynote address at the Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue, outlining the challenges of energy security amidst the worsening climate crisis and the push for renewable energy investments in Kenya and Africa.

“Kenya will also explore a partnership with Germany on the youth agenda, specifically in vocational education and training,” the statement from State House read in part.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.