Wednesday, March 8, 2023 – When former Interior CS Fred Matiang’i appeared for grilling at the DCI Headquarters over the alleged raid on his Karen home, he was treated as a real terrorist.

The government of President William Ruto deployed a heavily armed Anti-Terror Police Unit (ATPU) to escort Matiang’i to the grilling chambers and to provide security around the premises just in case.

But why would such a ‘harmless’ man be treated like a terrorist? Well, according to Security analyst George Musamali, the ATPU deployed at the DCI Headquarters to guard Matiang’i was nothing but a show of power.

Musamali argued that the directorate had not yet filed any charges against the former CS, adding that he couldn’t be branded a terrorist as perceived.

Moreover, the government reportedly intended to humiliate Matiang’i by barring him and his entourage from entering the headquarters earlier.

According to Musamali, the move may raise political temperature and cause unrest, possibly resulting in protests.

“If this continues, it will get to a point where it will be dangerous. People will go out to the streets.

“The heavy police presence means nothing. Matiang’i is not a terrorist and has served the people faithfully before,” Musamali, a former police officer, warned.

Moreover, he stated that the alleged detainment of Matiang’i meant that the current regime disregarded the people’s voices.

“Such tactics were used during Moi’s regime and will cause people to refer to the cases of JM Kariuki and Robert Ouko,” Musamali added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST