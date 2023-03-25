Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, March 25, 2023 – A video of ODM leader Raila Odinga looking frail as he was addressing mourners in Kisii has raised eyebrows.

He was limping as he moved to the podium and his speech was slurred.

After he finished addressing mourners, he almost fell as he left the podium, prompting his aides and security team to intervene.

Vocal blogger Aoko Otieno shared the video on Twitter and accused selfish billionaires led by Former President Uhuru Kenyatta and media mogul SK Macharia of using Raila for selfish interests despite his advanced age.

Raila has in the past made several trips outside the country to seek specialized medical attention.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.