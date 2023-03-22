Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, March 22, 2023 – UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malala has sensationally claimed that Azimio Leader Raila Odinga is playing his supporters for fools.

Speaking during an interview, Malala claimed that Raila has been sending emissaries to President William Ruto at night to negotiate for a handshake for him to get a job while hoodwinking his supporters to put their lives on the line by demonstrating during the day.

According to Malala, some of the Azimio politicians who participated in the demos on Monday were bargaining with them for a handshake on behalf of Raila Odinga.

“Stop these maandamano shenanigans and let us build Kenya. We are trying to rebuild this government but what they want is simply a handshake. These people talk to us at night, they bargain with us at night,” the UDA secretary general alleged.

“Here is a high level of conversation behind the scenes. These people are coming to us begging and telling us not to embarrass them. They are unable to come out of this quagmire,” Malala stated.

Malala, who was debating Narok Senator Ledama Olekina, warned him that he was alone in the demos announced by Opposition chief Raila Odinga.

However, Ledama put Malala on the spot and dared him to name the politicians whom he claimed had been negotiating with UDA at night on behalf of Raila.

“We are not interested in a handshake. Those brothers and sisters of mine you say are calling you at night, name them,” the Narok senator said.

The UDA secretary general declined to mention names, only promising he would do so next time.

The Kenyan DAILY POST