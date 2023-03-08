Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, March 8, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga was at Parliament Buildings yesterday.

Raila visited Parliament Buildings to collect his 2022 dividends from Parliamentarian Sacco ahead of his mass action against President William Ruto and his government set for today.

The former PM arrived at Parliament around 1:30 PM and was received by National Assembly Minority leader Opiyo Wandayi, Senate Minority leader Stewart Madzayo, Saiaya Senator Oburu Odinga, Kwale Senator Issa Juma Boy and a host of Azimio lawmakers.

This was Raila’s first visit to the Parliament grounds since losing the 2022 August 9 general elections. The ODM leader also held a private meeting with Azimio Senators.

Raila had on February 22 given the President William Ruto-led administration a 14-day notice over the cost of living.

While castigating the government for being heartless by removing the subsidies sanctioned on essential commodities by former president Uhuru Kenyatta, Raila asked Ruto to act and lower the cost of living in 14 days. Failure to do that, he said he would mobilize his supporters for a march to State House, Nairobi.

“If these demands are not met within 14 days, we shall lead Kenyans to mass action across the country to restore sanity,” Raila threatened.

