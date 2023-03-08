Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 08 March 2023 – A close family member of Sports CS Ababu Namwamba’s ex-wife Prisca Mwaro wants police to carry out thorough investigations to establish the case of her death.

According to the family member, several questions need answers.

“We’re still seeking to establish what led to the death of our loved one, Prisca. We are yet to get answers for quite a number of questions,” the family member told the press and requested to remain unidentified.

The deceased had celebrated her birthday on Tuesday, March 7, hours before her sudden demise.

In addition, she had gone through a lot in the past three years after Ababu dumped her for a younger lady.

Ababu and Prisca got married in 2015 but their marriage lasted for only three years.

They were blessed with three children.

Ababu took custody of the kids after they separated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.