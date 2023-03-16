Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday March 16, 2023 – Political analyst Gabriel Muthuma has weighed in on Azimio la Umoja leader, Raila Odinga’s move to declare March 20, 2023, a public holiday.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, Muthuma opined that Narc Kenya party leader, Martha Karua, is playing the former Prime Minister after she requested him to declare a public holiday.

“I actually think that Martha Karua is playing Raila Odinga.”

“This is because if there is one person who knows the law back-to-back is Martha Karua, so when she goes on stage picks a microphone, and tells Raila Odinga to come and proclaim that 20 March would be a public holiday fully well knowing the office that is mandated to gazette public holidays,” said Muthuma.

“You cannot say she is operating on ignorance that can be forgiven.”

“What Martha Karua is doing is to incite Raila against the Government and when the fight is happening, she will not be in the vicinity but will be somewhere behind laughing,” he added.

On Tuesday in Siaya, Raila agreed to Karua’s request of announcing a public holiday on March 20 in a move to allow Azimio supporters to participate in demonstrations.

“I hereby declare in the name of Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance that Monday the 20th of March will be a public holiday,” said Raila.

