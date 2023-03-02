Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, March 2, 2023 – Senior Counsel Ahmednasir Abdullahi has cautioned President William Ruto against the withdrawal of cases touching on money laundering.

This is after it emerged that since taking over from former President Uhuru Kenyatta, Ruto has influenced the collapse of money laundering cases involving Nigerians worth over Sh100 billion.

According to Ahmednassir, while the move might appear innocent, it is denting the image of Ruto’s regime as it appears like a government policy.

“I think Kenyans have a right to know why the Attorney General has withdrawn many cases worth over Sh100 billion involving Nigerians accused of Money Laundering. It gives H.E William Ruto’s govt bad publicity for it creates a perception that AG’s actions reflect official policy,” Ahmednasir tweeted.

The Lawyer was reacting to a move by the Assets and Recovery agency to drop the Sh6.6 billion case against a Nigerian payment firm.

The amount had been frozen last year by former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration, but the Assets Recovery Agency asked the High Court judge to mark the file withdrawn.

A notice of withdrawal was filed in December.

The CBK had in July ordered local banks to stop dealing with Flutterwave, arguing it was not licensed as its accounts got frozen under the country’s anti-money laundering laws.

The money was frozen in July last year as ARA indicated that the billions in 62 bank accounts were proceeds of card fraud and money laundering.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.