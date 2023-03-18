Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, March 18, 2023 – Embattled Mugithi singer Lawrence Njuguna, known in the local entertainment scene as DJ Fatxo, reportedly dumped his wife who supported him through thick and thin after his fortunes changed in the lucrative Mugithi industry.

Until early last year around February, Fatxo was married to his longtime lover and mother of his three kids, Christine.

Their marriage was okay until he met upcoming Kikuyu TV anchor, Gathoni Wa Waruguru, and fell in love with her.

Fatxo dumped his wife when she was heavily pregnant and kicked her out of their matrimonial home and moved in with Gathoni.

Days before he was implicated in the mysterious death of Jeff Mwathi, he introduced Gathoni to the public and penned down a romantic message to her.

Sources reveal that he was planning to marry her in April this year in a traditional ceremony and had already invited close friends and family members to the ‘ruracio’ ceremony.

Below are photos of the singer’s ex-wife, whom he dumped when she was pregnant.

His ex-wife confirmed in a cryptic Instagram post that they have already parted ways, days after he introduced his new catch Gathoni to the public.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.