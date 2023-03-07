Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, March 7, 2023 – Controversial lawyer and former Jubilee Party apologist, Wahome Thuku has shared a fight radar showing President William Ruto sneaking out of the country on Sunday to Dubai for undisclosed business.

Last week the Kenya government authorised the importation of 6 million bags of maize to eradicate hunger that is ravaging East Africa’s biggest economy.

In the photos shared by Wahome, Ruto sneaked out of the country using an official Presidential jet christened Harambee One to the city of gold.

The Kenya presidential jet is a Fokker 70 that was purchased at Sh 2.7 billion by late Kenya’s dictator, Daniel Moi in 1995.

Here are photos of flight radar showing President William Ruto sneaking out of the country Dubai to demand kickbacks on Maize imports as claimed by Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Babu Owino.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.