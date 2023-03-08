Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, March 7, 2023 – American Model, Ireland Baldwin and her boyfriend RAC celebrated their upcoming baby’s arrival with a strip club-themed “baby blowout” on Monday, March 6.

Baldwin, 27, gave a glimpse of her bare bump at the event in a lacy black dress.

She completed her maternity look with a pink wig, a sash and a “Mom” ribbon pinned to her chest.

Their cake also featured a “Baby’s First Strip Club” sign, was covered in champagne bottles and depicted a doll hunkered down beside a toilet.

Baldwin and musician RAC, whose real name is André Allen Anjos, announced in December 2022 that they are expecting their first baby after one year of dating.