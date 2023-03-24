Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday, March 24, 2023 – The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) pleaded with Inspector General Japhet Koome to intervene and attend to pressing matters within the police service.

In the authority’s performance report between January and June 2022 released on March 23, IPOA called upon the IG to ensure adequate and fair distribution of finances and resources to fund police premises, including specialized police formations.

One of the demands from IPOA was the provision of Airtime Allowance to the police officers in charge of stations in the event that police-issued radio communications devices fail to work.

In addition, the authority called upon Koome to ensure adequate supply and procurement of high-powered High Frequency (HF) and Very High Frequency (VHF) radios to boost communication in remote areas where some of the officers operate.

“The IG to ensure supply and procurement of High-powered HF and VHF Radios to boost communication in remote areas where the Officers operate.

“Utilisation of mobile phones should only occur during times when other normal police communication channels have totally failed, and the officers-in-charge be provided with Airtime Allowance,” the authority’s recommendations read in part.

IPOA further lamented that the motor vehicles and fuel allocation of 15 litres should be reviewed as it was insufficient, especially in hardship areas.

IPOA argued that the allocation should be done on the basis of the geographical area covered by facility, terrain, frequency of emergencies, and rapid response incidences.

IG Koome was also tasked with providing officers with Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to protect them from contracting viral diseases.

The Kenyan DAILY POST