Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, March 13, 2023 – Interior and Administration of National Government Cabinet Secretary, Prof. Kithure Kindiki, has banned low-altitude aircrafts from flying over the disturbed areas in parts of the North Rift region as police and Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) intensify a multi-agency operation to crash banditry.

Speaking on Sunday, Kindiki said that only aircrafts engaged in the ongoing security campaign will be allowed to operate in the area.

“Apart from aircrafts taking part in the ongoing security operation, low altitude overflight by any other aircraft over any of the afore specified areas is hereby BANNED with effect from Monday 13th March 2023 0830 HOURS until further notice,” Kindiki said Sunday in Malaso, Samburu as he announced new security measures in the six disturbed areas sitting in the Kerio Valley Belts.

The declaration of no-fly zone order comes amidst reports that some powerful shadowy figures have been using choppers to ferry weapons and ammunition and in some instances fighters.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.