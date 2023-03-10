Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, March 10, 2023 – The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji has issued an update on charges against former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i.

This follows the dramatic grilling of Matiang’i at the DCI Headquarters on Tuesday where he refused to record a statement regarding the alleged raid at his Karen Home.

In a statement, Haji revealed that he would review the allegations before deciding on charging Matiang’i.

“The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has today the 8th of March, 2023, received the duplicate file relating to the allegations that police officers visited and cordoned off the residence of Former Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Interior and Co-ordination of National Government, Dr. Fred Matiang’i with the intention of arresting him on the night of 8th February, 2023 for undisclosed offence(s).”

“The duplicate file herein will be reviewed, and a decision thereto, shall be made in due course, based on the evidence, facts, the law, and the Decision to Charge Guidelines, 2019,” the statement read in part.

The DPP promised to uphold the rule of law and give the former powerful CS a fair trial.

“The Office reiterates its commitment to upholding the rule of law and respect to the fair trial to all persons,” the statement added.

The DCI preferred two charges against Matiang’i i.e. conspiracy to commit a felony and publication of false information.

According to the DCI Matiang’i attempted to cause panic and chaos among Kenyans by claiming that his home had been raided.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.