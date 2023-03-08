Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, March 8, 2023 – New photos show Russian President Vladimir Putin lavish residence where stays with his partner, Alina Kabaeva, and their children.

Daily Mail was able to obtain the photos taken by Proekt, an independent Russian media outlet, and it provides the first look inside Putin’s palace.

The property was built not long after Putin entered politics in 1996 and is situated in a forest in Valdai, which is 250 miles from Moscow. Since 1999, Putin has served as either the President or Prime Minister of Russia.

The Russian strongman had intended for the house to be built specifically to resemble the “golden house,” also known as the winter palace in St. Petersburg.

After officially divorcing his ex-wife, Lyudmila Ocheretnaya, Putin, 70, invited Kabaeva, 39, to the house according to the Daily Mail.

Putin then started constructing a new home for his partner Kabaeva in 2020, not far from the “golden house.”

The report stated that a boat dock was constructed close to Kabaeva’s home in 2021. “From there, a boat can be used to travel across a small canal to a sizable, traditional palace park that is spread out over a 28-hectare (70-acre) plot.

The house contains a large spa complex with a solarium, a cryo chamber, a 25-meter swimming pool, a hammam, a sauna, a mud room, massage baths, and cosmetology and dentistry areas is situated roughly at the same distance from Putin’s and Kabaeva’s homes.

Additionally, a private armoured train to Putin’s lakeside hideout is included.Proekt explained that a secure station was set up close to his home as a result.

The train stations can be seen in satellite images of the house taken by Proekt. Putin also has private train stations for his residences in the nearby Russian cities of Sochi and Novo-Ogaryovo.

The report says several maids attend to Kabaeva’s needs while she is on the property.There may be several children that Putin and Kabaeva have together but are not publicly displayed. As a result of their young ages, their children are not named.