Thursday March 16, 2023 – Ini Edo is celebrating her daughter, Light, as she turns two.

The actress shared a photo of her and her daughter wearing matching red dresses.

In the caption, she wrote: “Baby LIGHT IS 2.

“On the 15th of March 2021, God blessed me with the Greatest Gift and my biggest heart desire. A Shining LIGHT and the most precious, adorable little girl. I never knew how much my life would change and how much comfort and Joy a human could bring… My smart and loving Princess, I love you more than life itself.. You are a Light to us and to your generation. As you turn 2, I re dedicate you to the God that Gave you to me. The One who never sleeps nor slumber… HE is doing an excellent Job at taking care of us… Grow in wisdom and abundance of Grace my little Angel. Mummy loves you too much.”