Friday March 31, 2023 – Pete Davidson has opened up about his dating life during an in-depth interview on the Real Ones with Jon Bernthal podcast released on Thursday March 30, on Patreon.

The 29-year-old comedian in a backyard interview with Jon, 46, talked about the public’s interest in his personal life and high-profile relationships.

‘I think what happened was I became more known before the work was there. But I was always working. …Look, I’m in my 20s and I’ve dated people and for some reason that is very crazy and interesting to people,’ Pete said while wearing a grey beanie and hoodie for his interview.

‘I don’t think it’s that interesting. I’ve been in show business for half my life almost, for like 14, 15 years, and on a national TV show. And in 12 years, I’ve dated like 10 people, I don’t really think that’s that crazy,’ Pete said. ‘But to some people it seems very interesting.’

Pete added that it was ‘confusing’ because he was not on social media ‘flexing’ about his dating life.

‘These people that I’ve dated, like I’ve met them at work. Like, I wasn’t in anyone’s DMs, no one was in mine. …I worked at one of the five Hollywood epicenters where you meet people. And that’s just who I was working with and who I was around,’ Pete said.

Pete went on to say that he was thrown into the ‘zeitgeist’, but everything spoken about him had ‘zero to do with the work.’

‘And that is a really s***ty feeling,’ Pete said.

Kim Kardashian, 42, and Pete started dating in October 2021 after the reality star appeared on Saturday Night Live and they shared an on-screen kiss together.

Ariana Grande, 29, was the host and musical guest on a March 2016 episode of Saturday Night Live and she started dating Pete in May 2018. Pete confirmed in June 2018 that they were engaged, but they called it off in October 2018.

Pete also has dated comedian Carly Aquilino; Cazzie David, daughter of Larry David; actress Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley, Kaia Gerber, Phoebe Dynevor, and Emily Ratajkowski. He lately has been dating Chase Sui Wonders.