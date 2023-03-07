Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, March 7, 2023 – Victor Osimhen has finally admitted that he wants to move to England and play in the Premier League.

Osimhen is currently the Italian top-flight’s top scorer this season having netted 19 goals in 21 appearances and has become Napoli’s most important player as they maintain a 15-point lead at the top of the table.

Addressing his transfer speculation, the Super Eagles striker told The Athletic that he is ‘working hard’ to one day play in the Premier League.

‘I think playing in one of the top five leagues in the world (Serie A) is an amazing feeling for me.

‘A lot of people worldwide consider the Premier League as the best and the strongest league but now I’m in one of the best leagues in the world which is the Italian Serie’

‘I’m working so hard to make sure that I achieve my dream of playing in the Premier League some day but like I said, it’s a process and I just want to keep on this momentum and continue to do well.’

Manchester United, Chelsea, and Arsenal have all been linked with the Napoli forward.