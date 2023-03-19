Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday March 19, 2023 – DJ Cuppy’s fiancé, Ryan Taylor, just turned 30 and the billionaire heiress took to Instagram to celebrate him.

Cuppy shared loved-up photos of her and Ryan then called herself “Mrs Certi”.

In the caption, she wrote:

“Your 30th birthday today gives me another excuse to publicly express my endless love to you. HAPPY BIRTHDAY @Ryan_Taylor. I am so blessed to have you as my future husband! I love you more each day baby…. Love is a such a lit thing when you are with the right person. My understanding of love had changed, and that’s because it’s with you. As we celebrate today, my only prayer is that we enjoy our forever together. I love you #MrsCerti.”