Wednesday, March 8, 2023 – Former World Cup winner, Christophe Dugarry has said Neymar suffering a season-ending ankle injury is an ‘amazing stroke of luck’ for Paris Saint-Germain.

The PSG forward was carried off on a stretcher in tears during his side’s 4-3 win over Lille last month, and it has since been confirmed that the Brazilian man will be out for the remainder of the campaign.

Neymar must now undergo surgery to repair the ligaments torn in his ankle.

Christophe Dugarry has however, made a scathing assessment of the Brazilian winger, insisting the French champions were better off without their record signing.

Dugarry, who won the World Cup with France in 1998 told RMC Sport: ‘I’m happy for PSG that Neymar is injured. I think this is an incredible opportunity, an amazing stroke of luck for Christophe Galtier.

‘The team is much more balanced with five defenders, three midfielders and Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi up front.’

Dugarry added: ‘I can’t bear to see him anymore, I can’t stand him anymore.

‘I find him insufferable in his dribbling and with that attitude. I don’t want to see him on the field anymore, I’m tired.’