Wednesday, March 8, 2023 – Denrele Edun has shared new photos of him dressed as a woman to mark International Women’s Day.
The media personality dressed as a woman in the photos then added a caption to celebrate strong women.
He wrote:
I am a Strong woMAN because a Strong WOMAN raised me.
HAPPY INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY;
Today, we are celebrating the strength, determination, and resilience of women everywhere.
To all the strong women outchea:
May we know them. May we be them. May we raise them.
My WCW is right on the last 2 Slides:
All that I am and hope to be, I owe to my MUM!
(Mama Rele, the MFM Prayer Warrior!).
I Chanelled my inner Mum for this shoot.
Didn’t slay it on a 100 as my Mum is breathtakingly gorgeous (See slide 9/10) but at least, the Apple ain’t far from the Tree!
(These stunning pictorials were from my 40th! As Man I fine, as Woman I fine…. Na Androgynous I do, I no kee person!).
