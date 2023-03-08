Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, March 8, 2023 – Denrele Edun has shared new photos of him dressed as a woman to mark International Women’s Day.

The media personality dressed as a woman in the photos then added a caption to celebrate strong women.

He wrote:

I am a Strong woMAN because a Strong WOMAN raised me.

HAPPY INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY;

Today, we are celebrating the strength, determination, and resilience of women everywhere.

To all the strong women outchea:

May we know them. May we be them. May we raise them.

My WCW is right on the last 2 Slides:

All that I am and hope to be, I owe to my MUM!

(Mama Rele, the MFM Prayer Warrior!).

I Chanelled my inner Mum for this shoot.

Didn’t slay it on a 100 as my Mum is breathtakingly gorgeous (See slide 9/10) but at least, the Apple ain’t far from the Tree!

(These stunning pictorials were from my 40th! As Man I fine, as Woman I fine…. Na Androgynous I do, I no kee person!).