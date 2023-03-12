Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Sunday, March 12, 2023 – A 63-year-old Kenyan man with eight wives and seven mistresses has said he is too smart to be managed by one woman.

David Zakayo Kalukhana, from Teresia Village, Kakamega, has sired 107 children with his wives and concubines.

Kalukhana first got married in 1987 but he felt he needed more.

“A head like mine cannot be managed by one woman. It is like a big sack of maize which has to be divided into smaller parts for ease of movement. I need many wives so that they can manage the amount of brains and ideas in my head. I am too smart for one wife,” Mr Kalukhana said.

Mr Kalukhana said he owns a half-acre parcel of land on which he grows some maize to feed his family. He also farms sugarcane.

To provide for his large family, Mr Kalukhana does menial jobs, including landscaping activities.

In his compound are three semi-permanent houses with iron sheet roofs and mud walls.

“I have wives in different places, including in the neighbouring Nandi County,” said Mr Kalukhana.

Every month, Mr Kalukhana has to buy five bags of maize, which is distributed to his wives to ensure the children do not sleep hungry.

“When I’m not farming, I go out to do menial work, including constructing stone fences around people’s homes. The work is well-paying and it has helped me make some money to keep my family going. They will never sleep hungry as long as I’m alive,” said Mr Kalukhana.

He says nothing stops him from marrying more young wives to be part of his family.

“When I married my first wife Jesca Asembo in 1987, I felt like she was not up to the task. I have added more but I still have the urge to add more,” said Mr Kalukhana.

“All my children of school going age attend school. I toil daily to raise money to ensure they are in school to get an education for their future,” said Mr Kalukhana.

“I don’t believe in religion. I live my life through my own intervention because I am a genius,” he said

The wives, who are from different age groups, cook together, eat together and share their food. They also share household chores.

One of his wives, Asembo said she has never felt jealous of the other wives.

“I love my husband and that is all that matters. Even if he brings in additional wives, I will not be bothered because I understand him. He is a responsible man and whatever he does is always right because he takes his time to decide on what to do,” said Ms Asembo.

Ms Dorine Kalukhana, the seventh wife, said she used to be jealous when she was newly married but later got used to it.

“Today, there is no jealousy. We all live in harmony and no woman feels jealous of the other. Our man treats us equally,” she said.

Ms Ashley Nechesa, another wife, said their husband is responsible and has always done his best to make his wives and children happy. Praising his bedroom skills, she said he is also responsible.