Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, March 28, 2023 – The Inspector General of Police Japheth Koome has stated that the National Police Service reacted swiftly to the destruction of former president Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga’s properties on Monday.

On Monday, goons associated with Kenya Kwanza Alliance leaders raided Uhuru’s farm in Ruiru, Kiambu County, and stole goats before setting the farm on fire.

The goons also went to the industrial Area and stoned Raila Odinga’s spectre International where they broke windows.

Koome, in a statement on Tuesday, said that officers responded swiftly to reports of properties being destroyed.

Koome said their quick response also prevented further crimes from being perpetuated by the said individuals.

“We also received reports of invasion and destruction of a Farm in Kiambu County. Relatedly, we received reports of invasion of a private company within the Embakasi area in Nairobi to which Our Officers responded swiftly and prevented further crimes,” read the statement.

The police boss also lauded the police for what he termed as discharging their duties with the utmost respect for the law.

“Meanwhile, we commend our Officers for discharging their duties with the utmost respect for the rule of law as demonstrated by their restraint during the unlawful protests,” he stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.