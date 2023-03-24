Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, March 24, 2023 – Political Analyst Herman Manyora has laughed off claims by a section of political leaders who claim that Azimio Leader Raila Odinga’s political relevance is diminishing.

While citing United States of America (USA) President Joe Biden, Manyora warned President William Ruto’s allies against writing off Raila due to his advancing age.

“There’s this narrative that Raila is finished. It becomes laughable to say that the people of Nyanza want to move on from Raila. This is just a reminder that the President of the most powerful country in the world, Joe Biden, is fairly advanced in age,” Manyora said.

Similar views were held by former Mukurweini MP Kabando Wa Kabando who said that the former Prime Minister’s political star is not off as many quotes believe.

Kabando argued that Raila was the only national leader in Kenya who has the ability to create a movement that can seriously oversight president William Ruto’s government.

“Rao (Raila) is not politically finished. In fact, he has a most strategic opportunity to re-emerge. Mobilizing Kenyans against tyranny, hunger, and graft university fees, is a noble patriotic task. But for Rao to bear this torch, he’d stop his tipsy watchtower over Karen royal,” Kabando said.

After his unsuccessful stab at the presidency last year, many have written off Raila Odinga, saying his political end is here, but according to Manyora and Kabando, those who have dismissed Baba will be in for a rude a shock given the massive following the ODM Leader enjoys going by Monday’s demonstrations.

