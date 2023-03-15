Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, March 15, 2023 – Members of a notorious criminal gang involved in house break-ins along Thika Road have been exposed after they were caught on CCTV ferrying stolen household items in a Toyota Fielder Registration No. KDD 579Q.

They broke into an apartment along Thika Road in broad daylight and stole a TV screen and a guitar.

According to a social media user, the theft incident happened in their apartment last Sunday and surprisingly, they did not hear any commotion as the thugs were breaking in.

“This happened to my neighbor last Sunday and we didn’t notice anything. Infact, they parked the car at the door, collected what they wanted then left,” the social media user wrote on Tiktok.

The gang mostly targets expensive electronic equipment such as TVs and hometheatres and other household items.

Watch CCTV footage of the theft incident and comments from Kenyans who have fallen victim to the notorious gang that consists of young men in their early 20s.

