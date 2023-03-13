Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, March 13, 2023 – Actor Ime Bishop Umoh, aka Okon Lagos, has said that any man who cannot provide for or protect his woma is just a “glorified dildo”.

He explained in a video that men have two major duties – to provide and protect.

Speaking in the video, he said:

“If you cannot provide for and protect your woman, you are absolutely nothing but a glorified dildo.”

In the caption, he wrote: “If you cannot provide for your woman and protect her, and she is still with you, just know that you are a glorified dildo.”

Watch him speak in the video below.