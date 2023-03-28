Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday March 28, 2023 – Actor Deyemi Okanlawon has taken to Twitter to dish out a piece of advice to men.

In his post, Deyemi advised men who aren’t financially buoyant, to take a break from their serious relationships, and focus more on building themselves.

His post reads;

‘If you’re not yet financially buoyant perhaps it is wise take a break from “serious” relationship and focus on building yourself… this message from the federal association of common sense is for men & women #openletter #butwhatdoiknow

Everyone should feel free to love and date anyone at any time/stage of their lives if they so choose… but perhaps for more serious (intentional, committed) relationships you may want to approach things slightly different?”